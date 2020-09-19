Irish people share their heartbreak after Michael D. Higgins confirms the death of his beloved dog

The news was announced this morning

Irish people share their heartbreak after Michael D. Higgins confirms the death...

The people of Ireland have shared their heartbreak, after Michael D. Higgins confirmed the death of his beloved dog Síoda.

Over the past few years, the President’s Bernese mountain dogs Síoda and Bród have gained celebrity status in Ireland – as they were regularly seen prancing around Áras an Uachtaráin.

The duo often attended engagements with President Higgins, and they famously greeted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their first official visit to Ireland back in 2018.

Síoda’s death was confirmed by a spokesman for President Higgins this morning, who said: “Sadly we must report that Síoda has passed away, after a short illness.”

After the news started circulating on social media, many took to Twitter to express their sadness over Síoda’s death.

Sad note at the end of the latest @PresidentIRL email newsletter. Síoda the dog has died. pic.twitter.com/lQNOHsED0h — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) September 19, 2020

Sioda, the President’s beautiful dog has died. The loss of a loving pet is a very sad moment @PresidentIRL pic.twitter.com/GN9cu6ijHX — Fergal Bowers (@FergalBowers) September 19, 2020

My heart is broken for Bród. Poor Síoda, RIP. Condolences to @PresidentIRL & Sabina. The loss of a much loved pet. A nation of dog lovers mourns.💔 #RIPSíoda pic.twitter.com/667YJaNXFb — Shannon Forrest (@waittilitellya) September 19, 2020

Síoda dying is one of the worst things to happen in 2020 — ciara but as gaeilge (@_cxcoon_) September 19, 2020

I know it’s not important in the greater scheme of things, but condolences to @PresidentIRL on the loss of Síoda, she was a very good girl. — Linda Ní hEdeáin 🧜🏻 (@LindaOkaythen) September 19, 2020

I had the absolute privilege of meeting Bród and Síoda this day last year. Cannot deal with this news 😭😭😭 https://t.co/SlOM46LZaY pic.twitter.com/O1OjzEtwSU — Aisling Fagan (@aislingfagan_) September 19, 2020

I support the motion that there should be a statue of Síoda in Phoenix Park so everyone will get a chance to pet her #RIPSioda — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) September 19, 2020

Just read that Ireland’s favourite dog Síoda has passed away after a brief illness. This is so sad. Them two were inseparable, even during many official engagements. This is my favourite photo of them. Sending my thoughts & prayers to our President & his family. @PresidentIRL pic.twitter.com/G1mpBbP2Bs — Alicia V. Perry💙 (@aliciavperry) September 19, 2020

Ah no. I met had the pleasure of meeting Síoda (and the President) at the Aras a few times. 2020 is just the worst! https://t.co/QGEOYdSUwT — Dr Mary McAuliffe 😷 (@MaryMcAuliffe4) September 19, 2020

Bawling my eyes out at the loss of Síoda. One of the nation’s favourite doggos. I’ve no doubt that she offered so much support to President Higgins and Sabina in these uncertain times, and I offer my condolences to them. See you on the other side doggo. pic.twitter.com/QaJJJx6e6Q — sellotape (@tellosape) September 19, 2020

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.