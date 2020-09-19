Home Irish Showbiz Irish people share their heartbreak after Michael D. Higgins confirms the death...

Irish people share their heartbreak after Michael D. Higgins confirms the death of his beloved dog

The news was announced this morning

Kendra Becker
The people of Ireland have shared their heartbreak, after Michael D. Higgins confirmed the death of his beloved dog Síoda.

Over the past few years, the President’s Bernese mountain dogs Síoda and Bród have gained celebrity status in Ireland – as they were regularly seen prancing around Áras an Uachtaráin.

The duo often attended engagements with President Higgins, and they famously greeted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their first official visit to Ireland back in 2018.

Síoda’s death was confirmed by a spokesman for President Higgins this morning, who said: “Sadly we must report that Síoda has passed away, after a short illness.”

After the news started circulating on social media, many took to Twitter to express their sadness over Síoda’s death.

