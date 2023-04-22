Saoirse Ruane’s family share update on her ‘biggest battle to date’ after cancer returns

Saoirse Ruane’s family have shared an update on her “biggest battle to date”, weeks after announcing her cancer had returned.

The Galway native stole the hearts of the nation following her appearance on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020, with many admiring her strength and bravery.

The young girl told host Ryan Tubridy how she was diagnosed with a rare tumour in 2019, resulting in her leg being amputated.

Saoirse underwent surgery last summer to remove the tumour for the second time but sadly, it has returned for a third time.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Toy Show stars’ family wrote: “Thank you for bearing with us over these past agonising weeks. Your love & support definitely carried us through a difficult stretch of confusion, heartache, time spent wondering, time spent waiting & attending hospital appointments.”

“As you all know, this was never going to be an easy journey for Saoirse, every battle she won has been a true testament to her, her strength & her determination.”

“We are thankful to our amazing team who are aways there to help us along the way, supporting us, guiding us & coming up with the next plan.”

Saoirse’s family continued: “We travelled to Dublin last week for a lengthy meeting with our team & since then we have been taking time to absorb the outcome of same.”

“The plan this time is that Saoirse will start the next phase of treatment in the coming weeks. This by far will be her biggest battle to date.”

“It breaks our hearts to watch her go through all this trauma again. She’s only 11. Old enough to know a little of what’s going on but too young to have to deal with such an ordeal again.”

“The disbelief that she is back here again is so immense.”

“We are so so proud of the beautiful precious & courageous girl we are so lucky to call our daughter. As always she continues to smile everyday.”

“We are so grateful to you al for the love you continue to send us. We will keep you posted as we see fit & ask you to once again continue to keep Saoirse our precious girl in your prayers.”

“Saoirse, you are a force to be reckoned with. We wish more than anything to be able to take away your pain but we will be right by your side every step of the way.”