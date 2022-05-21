Saoirse Ronan supports boyfriend Jack Lowden at Cannes Film Festival

Saoirse Ronan stepped out to support her boyfriend Jack Lowden at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

The Irish actress stunned in a black sequinned gown, which featured cut-out mesh panelling, by David Koma – which she paired with jewels by Chopard.

The 28-year-old was there for the Trophee Chopard event at the Carlton Beach hotel, where her boyfriend Jack was honoured with an award.

Saoirse’s hairstylist Adir Abergel shared photos of the pair getting ready for the event on Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Back with my baby SAOIRSE RONAN tonight celebrating @jack.lowden as @chopard honoree at @festivaldecannes.”

Every year, the Chopard Trophy is awarded to two young actors at the film festival, in order to recognise and encourage their career in the film industry.

This year, the prize was given to Jack and Sheila Atim.

Saoirse was first linked to the Scottish actor in 2018, when they played on-screen lovers in ‘Mary Queen Of Scots’.

The Carlow native is notoriously private when it comes to her love life, and previously shut down rumours they were dating.

During an interview with The Daily Telegraph in December 2019, Saoirse was asked if she was dating Jack, and the Irish star replied, “Noooo.”

After the reporter said, “I’m not allowed to ask you or you’re not going out with him?” the actress responded, “Just no.”

Jack, 31, is best known for his roles in Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots and Fighting With My Family.