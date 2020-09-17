The actress has supported many important causes over the past few years

Saoirse Ronan reveals why she doesn’t consider herself an ‘activist’

Saoirse Ronan has admitted she doesn’t consider herself an activist, as she believes it would be “unfair” to call her that.

During a virtual masterclass at the Toronto International Film Festival, the 26-year-old said she prefers being a “mouthpiece” rather than an activist.

The Carlow native is an ambassador for the ISPCC, and she also appeared in Hozier’s music video for Cherry Wine back in 2016 – as part of a campaign to raise funds for domestic charities worldwide, including SAFE Ireland.

Saoirse said: “I don’t consider myself an activist. It would be unfair to say that, given the very small amount of work I’ve done with people who really dedicate their lives to it.”

“Being a mouthpiece for the people that actually know what they’re talking about is really how I always felt about it,” she continued.

“I’ve met a lot of people that support incredible causes and are unbelievably passionate about it and incredibly hardworking in terms of getting the message out there, and I’m kind of like everyone else in saying, ‘oh, what do you need me to do to spread that message out there?'”

Saoirse appeared at the virtual event to promote her new movie Ammonite, which she stars in alongside Kate Winslet.

