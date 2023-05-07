Sam Keeley reveals what to expect from the season finale of Kin

Sam Keeley has revealed what to expect from the season finale of Kin.

The Irish actor, who currently resides in Iceland, plays Eric ‘Viking’ Kinsella in the hit RTÉ series.

On last week’s episode, Viking began to see his uncle Bren’s [Francis Magee] true colours.

Sam said: “I daresay, I think if Eric knew the details of Bren as a character and what he gets up to and his true intentions around somethings, I daresay he’d have a second opinion as to how close he gets to him.”

“At the start, it’s a no-brainer for Viking [to join forces with Bren]. This is what the family needs – new energy; put Amanda in the backseat, let’s move forward that way.”

“Bren, to him, is a lifeline that he feels the family needs to propel it forward and the forward-moving energy that he likes to move in.”

Speaking about the season finale of Kin, Sam said: “You’re going to see the Kinsella family coming together to solve a problem right in front of them, and that’s really exciting.”

The Irish actor also noted that Viking will “come full circle” from the beginning of season one.

The season finale of Kin airs tonight at 9.30pm on RTÉ One.