Ryan Tubridy’s girlfriend Clare Kambamettu runs into his ex at Rose of Tralee event

Ryan Tubridy’s girlfriend Dr. Clare Kambamettu ran into his ex-girlfriend Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin at a recent Rose of Tralee event.

The former roses gathered for afternoon tea at the Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel in Killiney in Dublin.

Fans spotted that the former Late Late Show presenter’s ex and his current girlfriend appeared in a photo alongside President Mary Kennedy, in which she shared on her social media.

Ryan confirmed his romance with Clare, who won the event back in 2010, in November to The Irish Sun.

He told the publication: “Yes, Clare and I are seeing each other. She has brought an awful lot of joy into my life and happiness and support.”

“I don’t want to talk too much about her, because my private life has always stayed private.”

Ryan continued: “But I think anyone who has met or knows Clare will know exactly why we are seeing each other. I feel very lucky.”

When asked if the clinical psychologist, who he first interviewed on his RTÉ Radio One show last March, had been a major support during the last few months, the 50-year-old replied: “Remarkably so.”

Ryan was first linked to Clare back in July, when it was reported that he was being comforted by the clinical psychologist in wake of the RTÉ payments scandal.

The former Rose of Tralee, was seen driving in and out of his Dublin home on numerous occasions over the summer.

The pair were also spotted together in the West of Ireland – where Ryan retreated after he was taken off the airwaves in June.

Aoibhinn who won the Rose of Tralee back in 2005, dated Ryan from 2009 to 2014.

The pair bought a house together in Monkstown in 2013, just one year before they called it quits.

Aoibhinn has since married Carlos Diaz a photographer, in 2017 and they are now expecting their third child.