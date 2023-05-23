Ryan Tubridy reveals the first guest of his final Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the first guest of his final Late Late Show.

The 49-year-old will host his final episode of RTÉ’s flagship programme on Friday, May 26.

The broadcaster is set to be replaced this autumn by comedian Patrick Kielty.

President Michael D. Higgins is the first guest confirmed for Friday night’s Late Late Show.

Speaking about his upcoming “big week”, Ryan said: “On Thursday, I’m going to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet President Higgins who’s very kindly invited us up to do our final interview together.”

“I think some people in his office or even he was saying our 14 years have been pretty much paralleled – obviously his in a much more important, lofty way and me in my own small way in TV Land!”

“He’s always been very generous with his time, and I appreciate the invitation.”

On Saturday, Patrick Kielty was announced as Ryan’s official replacement, following months of speculation.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show on Monday, Ryan said: “I want to mention Patrick Kielty because he’s going to be the new presenter of the Late Late Show and I’m really, really happy about this choice, I have to say.”

“I said it before – I think I probably said it off-air – that I was very, very supportive of the suggestion that he might take over the show.”

“I just think he has, what they say in the business, the chops,” he continued.

“He can cover the heavy side of things and he’s got a background that will inform that, and he will also obviously do the lighter end of things with great skill because he’s a comedian, he’s a funny guy. He’s also, any time I’ve met him, a really lovely fella with it.”

“So I want to wish him, I really want to wish him, the very, very best of luck. I think he’ll do a great Toy Show as well because he’ll be well able for it as the Da to young kids and with a great whip-smart sense of humour. He’ll be all over it.”

“So I just think the show is going to be in really safe hands. He’ll get himself backed up with a great team, which no doubt he will be. He’ll be fine. It’ll be great. I’m just happy.”

“I mean, it’s not really my thing to be talking about anymore necessarily in any big way because I’m the other, well, nearly, the ex-guy,” Ryan said.

“But I just want to put some wind in his sails as he heads forth on this extraordinary odyssey. And good luck. Good guy and a good future ahead for the Late Late Show. Great decision all round. Wishing everyone great happiness and great success.”

Ahead of his final Late Late Show this Friday, the broadcaster admitted his last episode will be “emotional” after 14 years at the helm.