Ryan Tubridy reveals he won’t be at RTÉ ‘forever’ as he opens up about future career plans

Ryan Tubridy has opened up about his future career plans, admitting he won’t be at RTÉ “forever”.

The broadcaster has been presenting RTÉ’s flagship programme The Late Late Show since 2009, and also hosts his own Radio 1 show.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Culture magazine, Ryan teased there’s “more to come” from him in the future.

Ryan said: “I’m 48 years old and, as I get a little older, I think there’s more to come.”

“It won’t be RTE forever. I will hit a point where I think I’ve got something else in me.”

“I’m not sure what it is yet. Not for a few years, but it will happen,” he confessed.

The popular presenter also admitted he contemplated moving to London to work for the BBC six years ago.

At the time, Ryan was filling in for Terry Wogan, Graham Norton and Chris Evans on BBC Radio 2.

“I needed the validation, and I got both proof and validation that I was OK,” he said.

“I wasn’t very convinced by myself at the time when my confidence took a dip.”

Thankfully, Ryan isn’t going anywhere anytime soon as he’s currently gearing up to host The Late Late Toy Show this weekend.

The beloved Christmas special will air this Friday, November 26 at 9.35pm, on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.