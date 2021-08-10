Ryan Tubridy responds to speculation he was ‘bullied’ off Twitter

Ryan Tubridy has responded to speculation he was “bullied” off Twitter.

The Late Late Show host deleted his account a few years ago, following a moment of “self realisation”.

At the time, rumours were rife that Ryan quit the platform due to the negativity he received online.

However, the 48-year-old has insisted it was his daughter that inspired him to delete his Twitter account.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, he said: “”I’ve often said that the lovely thing about being online is that you can be offline.”

“And one of the best things I ever did, in terms of online presence coming or going, was to leave Twitter, which I did a few years ago.”

“Because I remember at the time my daughter said, ‘I can’t believe you’re on the phone again’. I said, ‘Gosh yeah, I’m on my phone too much’. I felt [I had] enough.”

“That’s been misrepresented since then that I was bullied offline, I wasn’t in the slightest,” he explained.

“It was just because I felt I was not leading by example so get off Twitter. Great. Delighted I did it. I was becoming too keen to see, ‘how did that do?’, or whatever.”

“It was a moment of self realisation if you like, self awareness, so that was great.”

“I’m not anti-online. I’m still on Instagram so this isn’t a rant against online. It’s just different,” Ryan added.

The RTÉ star shares two daughters – Ella, 22 and Julia, 16 – with his ex-wife Anne Marie Power.