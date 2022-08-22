Ryan Tubridy fulfils heartwarming promise to Adam King – almost two years after his Toy Show appearance

Ryan Tubridy fulfilled a heartwarming promise to Adam King on Sunday, almost two years after his Toy Show appearance.

The Cork native, who has brittle bone disease, has become somewhat of a celebrity since he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020 and melted the hearts of the nation.

During his appearance on the show, Adam held up a sign which said “a hug for you” – which was his way of giving a virtual hug amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost two years later, the show’s host finally got to visit Adam at his family home in Cork over the weekend.

Documenting the heartwarming moment on Instagram, Ryan told his 188k followers: “We have landed in Cork, and nearly two years ago I promised I would visit a little friend of mine and I couldn’t for ages and ages, and it’s going to happen today.”

“As a matter of fact, it’s going to happen now…”

The TV presenter then posted a video of him lifting Adam into his arm, as he met him and his family outside their home.

“It took two years but we got there, coffee, cake and a hug from Adam,” he captioned the post.

Ryan also shared snippets of him having cake with the eight-year-old, jumping on their trampoline, and jokingly stealing Adam’s medals.

Adam’s family later posted a group photo of them and Ryan posing outside their house.

They captioned the post: “So great to see you today Ryan Tubridy – thanks so much for calling to see us on your trip to the People’s Republic of Cork!”