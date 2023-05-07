Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Ryan Tubridy confirms the first guest for next week’s The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy is pictured on set ahead of the RTÉ One The Late Late Show St Patrick's Day Special. Picture Andres Poveda
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Ryan Tubridy has confirmed the first guest for next week’s The Late Late Show.

The popular presenter, who will host his final show on May 26th, will be joined by seven-time snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan on Friday night’s show.

He said: “I’ll be joined by one of the most fascinating sportspeople of all time, he’s a snooker legend, Ronnie O’Sullivan joining us live here.”

“I’m intrigued to talk to him. [I] Talked to him once on the radio, but we’ll see him on the TV next week.”

More guests will be announced in the coming days.

The Late Late Show airs on Fridays at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us