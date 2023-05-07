Ryan Tubridy confirms the first guest for next week’s The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has confirmed the first guest for next week’s The Late Late Show.

The popular presenter, who will host his final show on May 26th, will be joined by seven-time snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan on Friday night’s show.

He said: “I’ll be joined by one of the most fascinating sportspeople of all time, he’s a snooker legend, Ronnie O’Sullivan joining us live here.”

“I’m intrigued to talk to him. [I] Talked to him once on the radio, but we’ll see him on the TV next week.”

More guests will be announced in the coming days.

The Late Late Show airs on Fridays at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.