Rumours are rife this Hollywood actress will be at Electric Picnic this weekend

Rumours are rife Courteney Cox will be one of thousands of revellers at Electric Picnic this weekend.

The Hollywood actress, best known for playing Monica Gellar in Friends, was spotted in Northern Ireland this week supporting her Irish beau Johnny McDaid at a Snow Patrol gig.

The concert was held at the Bangor Marina to honour the band’s frontman Gary Lightbody, who was awarded the freedom of the borough.

Also, pretty damn cool seeing Courtney Cox in Bangor tonight aswell pic.twitter.com/dsmpW8zqCm — Colum Carville (@columc123) August 31, 2022

As we all know, Snow Patrol are headlining Electric Picnic down in Stradbally, Co. Laois this Sunday, and we have a feeling Courteney may be at the festival too.

The actress, 57, and the Snow Patrol star, 45, were introduced by mutual pal Ed Sheeran in 2013.

The couple split one year after they got engaged in 2014 – but they later rekindled their romance and have been going strong ever since.

Since getting engaged, Johnny and Courteney have been plagued by rumours surrounding their actual wedding date.

Back in 2018, it was rumoured that the couple were set to wed in Johnny’s native Derry – but no ceremony took place.

The following year, the Friends star appeared on The Ellen Show and explained that she and Johnny decided not to get married – and that their relationship was better than ever because of it.

During an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, the actress said she wasn’t opposed to getting married, but confessed she simply “doesn’t think” about it.

Prior to her romance with Johnny, Courteney was married to David Arquette from 1999 until 2013, and the former couple are parents to a 17-year-old daughter named Coco.