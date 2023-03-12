RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars: The finalists have been revealed

The finalists of Dancing with the Stars have been revealed.

On Sunday night, Kevin McGahern was sent home from the competition, meaning he narrowly missed out on a place in next week’s final.

Brooke Scullion, Carl Mullan, Suzanne Jackson, and Damian McGinty will now compete for the Glitterball Trophy in next Sunday’s grand finale.

Speaking about his time on the show, Kevin said: “I’m delighted to out on a dance that I we feel we danced well, out on a high note.”

Kevin has been partnered with pro dancer Laura Nolan.

The Dancing with the Stars final airs next Sunday, March 19, on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.