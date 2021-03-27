Home Irish Showbiz RTÉ stars congratulate Mary Wilson after she marries partner Hugh in lockdown...

RTÉ stars congratulate Mary Wilson after she marries partner Hugh in lockdown wedding

The couple had to postpone their wedding last year due to the pandemic

Kendra Becker | Editor
A host of RTÉ stars have congratulated Mary Wilson, after she married her partner Hugh Daly on Friday.

The Morning Ireland host tweeted a photo of her and Hugh holding a ‘Just Married’ sign, alongside the caption: “So this is what I did today with the wonderful ⁦@hapdaly⁩ #justhitched.”

The couple were supposed to wed last year, but they postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to Mary’s post, a number of well-known faces shared their well wishes on Twitter.

Miriam O’Callaghan replied: “That’s such brilliant happy news @Mary___Wilson and @hapdaly – a tonic to see! Comhghardeachas to you.”

Marty Morrissey tweeted: “Congratulations Mary & Hugh. What a beautiful picture!! Many years of happiness together. Now this we have to celebrate… when the time is right!! It will be some party!!”

Daithi O Se also commented, “Congratulations Mary..” and Sarah McInerney replied: “What a great photo! Congrats to you both, Mary, delighted for you.”

