RTÉ finally confirms release date for Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s documentary

RTÉ has finally confirmed the release date for Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s documentary.

The hugely anticipated one-off film, titled Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family, is set to air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Monday, March 13, 9:35pm.

It will follow the highs and lows of the couple’s journey to parenthood; from glitzy baby showers and shopping trips, to the harsh realities that in Ireland there is no legislation for surrogacy, and the heartache that brings.

Brian and Arthur welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Blake, via surrogacy last September – with Brian’s sister Aoife carrying their baby.



The documentary follows Aoife as she suffers from pregnancy-related carpal tunnel and prepares both mentally and physically for the birth, not knowing how she’ll feel when the baby arrives.

What will the birth be like? How will Brian and Arthur feel when they hold their newborn baby for the first time? And how will Aoife feel after the birth?



Through the different lenses of Brian, Arthur and Aoife, the documentary explores their experience and the challenges they face to bring Baby Blake home.

Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family airs at 9:35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on March 13.