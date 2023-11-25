Rozanna Purcell honoured at awards ceremony: ‘So proud to be from Tipp’

Rozanna Purcell was honoured at an awards ceremony in Tipperary on Friday night.

The model gushed over receiving the Tipperary Chamber Presidents Award, as a proud Tipp woman herself.

The black-tie event was held at the Abbey Court Hotel which recognises successful Tipperary based businesses in areas such as sports, art & culture, food, retail and hospitality.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram and shared the exciting news: “Honoured to be named County Tipps Chamber President’s Award winner 2023 🥹✨ you know I never shut up about being from Tipp, and previous winners are some of my hero’s like Aldi Roche & Pat Shortt.”

Rozanna continued: “So proud to be from Tipp and get this award. @countytipperarychamber On a side note It was so nice to have a night out down the country and meet some of the thriving business in food, tech, healthcare, sustainability and more!”

“We’ve a lot going on in the premiere county☺️👏🏻 venue was @abbeycourtnenagh big shout out for the food (I got vegan) prob the best vegan meal I’ve had at an event and they’ve recently done up the hotel- very cool!Outfit was rented from @drobey_.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O Z (@rozannapurcell)

“Great night, aside from the fact I had to drive to Galway at midnight 😅😅😅,” Rozanna concluded.

Fans and friends of The Hike Life creator have taken to the comments to congratulate the star.

One wrote: “Huge congratulations Roz! It was brilliant to see you and being celebrated at home – shur there’s nothing like it! 💙💛”

While Irish influencer Cloda Scanlon put: “Awww Roz I’m so delighted for you 🥹❤️ Proud fellow Tipp woman here, there’s no better feeling xx.”