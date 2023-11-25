Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Rozanna Purcell honoured at awards ceremony: ‘So proud to be from Tipp’

Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

Rozanna Purcell was honoured at an awards ceremony in Tipperary on Friday night.

The model gushed over receiving the Tipperary Chamber Presidents Award, as a proud Tipp woman herself.

The black-tie event was held at the Abbey Court Hotel which recognises successful Tipperary based businesses in areas such as sports, art & culture, food, retail and hospitality.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram and shared the exciting news: “Honoured to be named County Tipps Chamber President’s Award winner 2023 🥹✨ you know I never shut up about being from Tipp, and previous winners are some of my hero’s like Aldi Roche & Pat Shortt.”

Rozanna continued: “So proud to be from Tipp and get this award. @countytipperarychamber On a side note It was so nice to have a night out down the country and meet some of the thriving business in food, tech, healthcare, sustainability and more!”

“We’ve a lot going on in the premiere county☺️👏🏻 venue was @abbeycourtnenagh big shout out for the food (I got vegan) prob the best vegan meal I’ve had at an event and they’ve recently done up the hotel- very cool!Outfit was rented from @drobey_.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R O Z (@rozannapurcell)

“Great night, aside from the fact I had to drive to Galway at midnight 😅😅😅,” Rozanna concluded.

Fans and friends of The Hike Life creator have taken to the comments to congratulate the star.

One wrote: “Huge congratulations Roz! It was brilliant to see you and being celebrated at home – shur there’s nothing like it! 💙💛”

While Irish influencer Cloda Scanlon put: “Awww Roz I’m so delighted for you 🥹❤️ Proud fellow Tipp woman here, there’s no better feeling xx.”

 

 

Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us