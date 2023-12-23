Roz Purcell shares hair loss fear – after showing off bald patch

Roz Purcell has shared her fears over potentially loosing her hair, after showing off a bald patch she recently found.

The 33-year-old sought treatment for alopecia areata back in 2020, after her hair started falling out in “clunks”.

The former model has now shared an image of another bald patch and has revealed her fear of slowly losing all of her hair.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Roz wrote alongside the picture: “The fear when I another bald patch. F***.”

She continued: “I know it’s tiny but it’s my 3rd bald patch this year. They’re getting really frequent and I’m so worried I’ll lose all my hair some day.”

This is not the first time the star has opened up about her hair loss.

Back in 2021, after receiving treatment for her alopecia, Roz announced that she had seen a huge improvement in her hair.

She shared before-and-after photos of her brunette hair, including close up snaps of her bald patch.

She captioned the post: “HAIR UPDATE. 8 months on. Bald patch is in full bloom, white but growing.”

“In my head my hair wasn’t growing but side by side it’s come on so much,” Roz wrote.

“And I had 1 haircut in between these to about 1-2 inches to get off the dead ends.”

“I do take care of it much better now, I limit heat & I swear by the Dyson dryer when I do want to dry it or style it.”

At the time, Roz revealed she sought help from Trua Hair, who recommended a derma roller for her bald patch, a silk pillow case and ties for her hair at night, a tangle brush for the shower, and a supplement mix from ANNUTRI.

She was also recommended certain shampoos and serums for her hair, and said: “Now I’m in a rootine (get it) with my hair care I’m not stopping now.”