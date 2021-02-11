Rosanna Davison shares the heartbreaking reason she kept surrogacy plans a secret

The model welcomed her first child via surrogate back in 2019

Rosanna Davison has shared the heartbreaking reason she kept her surrogacy plans a secret.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child, Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019 – after they struggled to start a family for years.

The couple started the lengthy process in early 2018, but didn’t share the news until July 2019 – when their surrogate was five months pregnant.

Just months after Sophia was born, the couple experienced a fertility miracle, as Rosanna fell pregnant with twins during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The 36-year-old went on to give birth to identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.

Taking to Instagram last night, the mother-of-three shared throwback snaps from two years ago, when she started the egg retrieval part of their surrogacy journey in Kiev.

Rosanna wrote: “Our twins are 12 weeks old today and I just realised earlier that this week two years ago, we arrived in Kiev to begin the egg retrieval part of our surrogacy journey (the legal/medical side began in early 2018).”

“I’ll never forget how daunting yet exciting it all felt to possibly be one step closer to making our baby dream come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

The model mum continued: “We had hardly told anybody about our surrogacy plans – not because we felt ashamed of our decision to pursue it though as I had made peace with being told that I would never be able to carry my own baby, but I was worried that if it didn’t work, we’d be back dragging our families through the emotional rollercoaster of our fertility struggles.”

“But it did work, and our precious daughter arrived safely into our arms later that year ❤️ We still can’t believe that just two years later, we now have three gorgeous children.”

“And while I’ve never felt as exhausted as I do at the moment, I’ve also never felt so incredibly happy and fulfilled,” Rosanna added.

“If you need a little bit of encouragement right now, for whatever reason, then I hope our story helps 💫 #oursurrogacyjourney.”