Rosanna Davison admits life as a new mum-of-three is ‘intense’

Rosanna Davison has admitted life as a new mum-of-three is “intense”.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, in November – one year after their first child, Sophia, was born via surrogate.

Four months into life as a mother-of-three, the 36-year-old has revealed the past few months haven’t been easy – but she’s still grateful for every single moment.

Speaking to Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1, the model said: “I mean it’s intense looking after three little ones. It’s a special time and I think we will look back and really appreciate it.”

“We’re just trying to survive each day without too much baby sick down our fronts… It’s busy!”

“We’re kind of in a good routine with the twins now and I think that’s the secret with twins is to be sort of militant about their routine – you know feeding time, sleeping times – and then Sophia’s mealtimes and bedtimes in between that,” she explained.

“But we’re doing fine and we’re surviving each day I think it gets easier week by week. I think anybody with a newborn baby will say that as well.”

“Issues like colic and reflux have been a problem for us but they’re coming out of that now and we’ve teething ahead of us now, that’s the next stage.”

Rosanna continued: “We are learning their little personalities and it’s great fun. It’s such a lovely stage to watch them grow and develop and have all this time with them so we are feeling extremely grateful for that.”

The 36-year-old also shared her daughter’s reaction to the twins coming home.

Rosanna confessed: “She wasn’t too impressed when we brought them home from the hospital, and she’s getting used to them now and getting used to seeing them around.”

“But still she can’t play with them, she can’t eat them, they’re kind of pointless to her but we keep saying to her later this year when they are able to sit up and a bit stronger they will be able to play with her.”

“Of course because she was born at the end of 2019 she hasn’t really been able to play with any babies at all so it’ll be lovely for her to have the company later this year.”