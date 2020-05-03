Rory Cowan reveals he hasn’t seen Brendan O’Carroll in YEARS – after quitting Mrs Brown’s Boys

The pair had worked together for 26 years

Rory Cowan reveals he hasn’t seen Brendan O’Carroll in YEARS – after...

Rory Cowan has revealed he hasn’t seen Brendan O’Carroll since he quit Mrs. Brown’s Boys 2017.

The actor had quit the Mrs. Brown’s Company after 26 years.

Despite the series still being one of the most popular shows in the UK and Ireland to this day, Rory said that he doesn’t miss the show, and that he hated filming it.

“After 26 years of working with him, I said to Brendan that I wanted to hand in my notice and how much notice did he need,” he reveals on tonight’s episode of RTÉ’s KEys to my Life.

“He said straight out that I could at the end of the week if I liked. What that said to me was I had made the right decision.

“I wouldn’t say a bad word against him, really, but I haven’t seen him since the day I left the show.”

When asked if he missed Brendan, Rory replied: “No. It is not part of my life anymore and I have moved on.”

Back in 2017 Rory had said he left the show to take care of his ill mother Esther.

But now Rory has revealed he also failed bored with the role.

“We were in Australia and my mother was dying. Now she was dying for four years, God love her,” he said.

“I was told that she had days to live and I couldn’t come home and I thought ‘What the hell am I doing here?’

“Also, I got very bored with it because we were doing the same venues in the same order every other year.

Even the Christmas specials, I used to hate filming them in the end because we had to have the spinning Christmas tree, we had to wonder if Winnie’s husband Jacko was coming home from the hospital so everything was becoming a format and the same.

“It was a thing of not taking any risks,” he explained.

But he did admit that the money was rolling in when he was apart of the award-winning series.

“The money came in with Mrs. Brown’s Boys. We were earning a lot of money in those days. I stopped buying lottery tickets because I didn’t need to.”

Keys to my Life airs on RTÉ One tonight at 8.30pm.

