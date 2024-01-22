Rory Cowan announces his retirement after DWTS elimination

Rory Cowan has announced his retirement, after he became the first celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s Dancing With The Stars.

The former Mrs Brown’s Boys star has admitted he’s hanging up his acting boots after completing his contract with RTÉ soap Fair City.

Speaking to Extra, the 64-year-old said: “I’ve had the best time and I’m now officially retired. I have a contract for Fair City for this year, so I’m doing that.”

“Anything else I’m asked do, and I have been asked to do a few things, I’m finished. That’s it. There’s nothing else.

“I’m just gong to enjoy myself now, I’m going to do a lot of travelling. I say travelling but I’ve two cats, Pebbles and Bam Bam. I’ve been working very hard since I was 17, that’s 44 years at this stage and I’m looking forward to retirement,’ Rory said.

“I genuinely will take to it because I’ve worked very hard. It’s time and somebody else’s turn to do whatever they want to do.

“I’ve had a great career working and travelling all over the world. A fabulous career with Brendan O’Carroll, if I hadn’t lived it I wouldn’t have believed it happened.”

“I wrote a best-selling book, done a few pantos and I’ve been in Dancing with the Stars. I think I’ve done enough at this stage,” he continued.

“I came into this with no dancing experience at all, none whatsoever. When I agreed to do the show I thought I was going to learn some dances, I’ve learned three fabulous dances. I just wanted to enjoy myself.

“I was asked to do this show for years, between one thing and another I was working. I couldn’t get off Fair City to do it or one year I was having back surgery.

“I thought this year I’m 64 and if I don’t do it now I’ll never do it. I did it now and I’m delighted I did it. No regrets from me.”