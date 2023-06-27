Ray D’Arcy reveals significant salary decrease as he addresses RTÉ payment scandal

Ray D’Arcy has revealed he’s taken a significant salary decrease in recent years as he addressed the RTÉ payment scandal.

Last week, it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

On Thursday, the RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the suspension of RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes, who has since resigned from her role.

The earnings of RTÉ’s top presenters will now be subject to an external review to see if their reported salaries are actually correct.

After Ryan, the highest earners are Joe Duffy, Claire Byrne, Ray and Miriam O’Callaghan.

Ray’s salary has dropped significantly over the years from €450,000 in 2019 to €305,000 in 2020 and 2021.

Addressing the ongoing payment scandal, the broadcaster said: “On a human level I feel for the people involved but also share the feelings of anger and disappointment of many people around the country and in RTÉ.”

“For the record, I haven’t got an agent.”

“All of my salary figures to date have been reported correctly. When asked, I agreed to take a more than 15% cut in 2019. My current salary is €250,000.”