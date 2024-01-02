Radio legend’s son makes ‘successful’ Ryan Tubridy prediction ahead of his new radio gig

A radio legend’s son has made a “successful” prediction regarding Ryan Tubridy, ahead of his new radio gig.

The former Late Late Show host recently announced that he secured a new show at Virgin Radio UK, that will debut on January 2.

The news of Ryan’s new job on Virgin Radio came months after the 50-year-old lost his RTÉ Radio 1 slot, amid the ongoing payments scandal.

Mark Wogan, son of the legendary Terry Wogan, has told The Irish Sun that his father believed in the former RTÉ host.

He said: “My dad always said Ryan Tubridy was one of the people who could do it. A lot of people get radio gigs now based on their profile but they’re not necessarily broadcasters.”

“But Ryan is a dyed-in-the-wool broadcaster. He understands radio, it’s what he does for a living.”

“And I think with the support of Chris Evans and the support of Virgin Radio, Ryan will lift that mid-morning slot, which in the UK is up for grabs now.”

Mark continued: “Something which Dad understood and which he instilled in broadcasting friends like Chris Evans, is that not ­everyone is going to like you.”

“But quality will win out and I think Ryan will be very successful over here.”

Ryan has previously brought up the iconic radio host in a chat with Chris Evans in November.

The 50-year-old said: “Can I mention Terry Wogan this morning. He’s really in my head today. I liked what he did broadcasting in the UK, I liked his style.”

“His Irishness was gentle and absurd. I had a lovely lunch with Terry when he was alive and he was so decent with advice.”

“I’m only sorry he is not around to see this today.”

Terry also started out in RTÉ before making the move to the UK.

He was voted the best BBC radio presenter of all time before his death from cancer, aged 77, in 2016.