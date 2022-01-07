Rachel Gorry reveals she’s going under the knife after 10 years of waiting

Rachel Gorry has revealed she’s going under the knife.

The social media star has told her 243k followers that she’s having a breast lift on Friday, after 10 years of waiting for the surgery.

During a Q&A on Instagram, the mum-of-three confirmed she’s paying €8,000 for the procedure, but admitted the clinic has offered her a discount.

Explaining why she’s decided to go under the knife, Rachel said: “So I decided to get the surgery 10 years ago, I had Leah 11 years ago…”

“When I was pregnant with Leah my boobs were massive, they really stretched out, and after the pregnancy and my body went back to normal my boobs were just awful.”

“They just hung there… the only way I can explain it is if you had two socks and put an egg in each sock, because all the fat was in the bottom and this excess skin!”

The 29-year-old also revealed she’s not getting implants, and that her surgeon will simply cut off excess skin to lift her breasts.

When asked why she’s waited until now to have the surgery, Rachel said: “I wanted to know I was finished having my children because it would have been a waste of time…”

“I actually had my consultation booked a couple of years ago and then we decided to sell our house and build this one, which is bigger.”

“So we had a room for another baby, we decided we’d have one more then I’d get my surgery after.”

“And then when we sold our house, as you know, Daniel was diagnosed a month or so later and his diagnosis was terminal from the get go, so we never got a chance to have our last baby.”

“So obviously I’m not gonna have any more babies now, so I decided to just bite the bullet and book the surgery.

The social media star’s husband Daniel was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

The couple were married for eight years, and welcomed three daughters together – Leah, Holly and Hannah.