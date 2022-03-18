Rachael Blackmore makes history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Rachael Blackmore became the first ever woman to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

On the fourth and final day of the festival, the Tipperary native won the coveted trophy following a triumphant ride on A Plus Tard.

In her post-race interview, an emotional Rachael said: “I just can’t believe it. I’m so lucky to be getting to ride all these kind of horses.”

“This is the Gold Cup! I wish I’d something better to say. I can’t. “I can’t explain how frickin lucky I feel!” That emotion from Rachael Blackmore! 💚#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/jl505GahTv — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 18, 2022

“You can’t do this without the horses and being attached to Henry’s yard is just absolutely phenomenal. To give me this horse is unbelievable.”

“I don’t know what to say. I’ve had so many special days. I wouldn’t swap the Grand National for anything but this is the Gold Cup. I wish I had something better to say right now. I just can’t.”

“You have all these plans about how things are going to work out. Racing doesn’t let that happen all the time and for some reason it’s happened to me today. I just can’t explain how lucky I feel.”

A PLUS TARD! 🇮🇪

RACHAEL BLACKMORE! 🇮🇪

HENRY DE BROMHEAD! 🇮🇪 WHAT A HORSE!

WHAT A JOCKEY!

WHAT A TRAINER! THEY’VE WON THE GOLD CUP! 🏆#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/f5XqJFyjff — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 18, 2022

This isn’t the first time the 32-year-old has made history at a racing festival.

Last year, Rachael became the first female jockey to win the Grand National on Minella Times, trained by Henry de Bromhead.

And at Cheltenham in 2021, she became the first woman to win the Champion Hurdle, and became the first female to be crowned Top Jockey at the racing festival.