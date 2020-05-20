Pippa O’Connor surprises sons with new puppy during lockdown

Pippa O’Connor and her husband Brian Ormond have surprised their two sons, Ollie and Louis, with a new puppy during lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, the POCO founder revealed the new addition to the O’Connor-Ormond household – a Bichon Frise named Chico.

Posting photos and videos of her two sons gushing over the tiny pooch, Pippa wrote: “Our family has grown ❤️.”

“Welcoming a furry friend into our lives again has been a long time coming.. we are so in love, and as for our boys..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie) on May 20, 2020 at 1:47am PDT

“All their prayers have finally been answered 🥰 Say hi Chico 💙,” she added.

The news comes after Pippa and Brian recently celebrated their youngest son Louis’ fourth birthday last week.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama, and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.