Pippa O’Connor shares sweet photos to mark youngest son Louis’ fourth birthday

Pippa O’Connor has shared some sweet photos to mark her youngest son Louis’ fourth birthday.

The POCO founder went all out to celebrate Louis turning 4 today, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pippa and her husband Brian Ormond decorated their kitchen with rainbow balloons, and presented Louis with a colourful cake this morning.

In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Louis beamed as he was gifted his very own bike.

Clearly feeling nostalgic, Pippa shared a series of photos and videos of Louis as a newborn on her Instagram feed this morning.

She captioned the post: “And just like that you’re 4 ❤️ you literally are a ray of sunshine Louis Lou, the happiest funniest boy. We adore you 🌈.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan chats to TV presenter and fashion guru Darren Kennedy about anxiety during lockdown, how to stay positive, his two new shows and styling yourself in isolation.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.