The reality star is expecting her second child

Vogue Williams goes make-up free as she gets candid about pregnancy struggles

Vogue Williams got candid about her pregnancy struggles, as she shared a make-up free video from her bed this morning.

The 34-year-old, who is expecting her second child in July, has revealed that she’s battling with her sleep during pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, Vogue showed off her natural complexion as she told her 757k followers: “I woke up like this.”

“Pregnancy sleeps are the worst sleeps. Only up and down five times last night,” Vogue captioned the post.

Vogue’s young son Theodore was heard in the background, and she admitted that she kept calling the tot by her dog’s name, Winston.

Vogue continued to share sweet footage of her playing with her son.

The TV presenter is expecting a baby girl with her husband and former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

The couple met in 2017 when they competed on Channel 4’s The Jump, and they tied the knot just one year later.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.