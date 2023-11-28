Pippa O’Connor reveals shocking reason beauty brand DROPPED her

Pippa O’Connor has revealed that she believes a beauty brand chose not to work with her due to the fact she was pregnant.

The mother-of-three spoke about her experience on Monday night’s broadcast of The Six O’ Clock show.

The POCO founder told hosts Brian Dowling and Katja Mia about the “life-changing” experience.

Speaking on the show, Pippa said: “I had been due to do this big campaign for a beauty brand and I told them I was pregnant and I said that obviously won’t… it won’t matter, you know I still do my job… and they said to me.. oh after a while… oh we’re actually going to go in a different direction.”

“So they didn’t say it’s because we’re pregnant and we think you’ll be no use to us, yes but that’s definitely why they dropped me.”

Pippa continued: “So I think I genuinely, that kind of moment in my life sticks with me so much, because I went, no feck this, I can’t be relying on other people to give me work, because that’s the way it was for me.”

“I’d wait for the phone to ring, and it might not be for a few days, it might not be for a week.”

Katja chimed in: “You want to take it into your own hands.”

Pippa responded: “Yeah, so that’s what I tried to do, my best.”

Pippa recently announced that she is launching her own beauty brand, POCO Beauty.

Taking to her Instagram stories last month, the businesswoman wrote: “The Evolution… Poco Beauty.”

“Coming November ‘23. We’re glad you’re here 😊. Px #wearepocobeauty.”

Pippa’s best friend Brian Dowling commented: “Darling I’m so so EXCITED FOR THIS ❤️. Now go watch The Salvage Squad @8pm 😂,” while Rosie Connolly penned: “Congratulations Pippa can’t wait to see what’s to come ❤️.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories in January, Pippa announced she had sold her shares in UP Cosmetics to focus on her brand POCO.

At the time, the 38-year-old wrote: “2023 is already shaping up to be the most exciting year yet for the POCO brand, with several new launches in the pipeline and plenty of other projects being nurtured in the background.”

“Having had two successful years since the launch of UP Cosmetics in 2020, my shares in this business have now been acquired.”

“I am so proud of what my business partner Úna and I achieved together with this brand and in the process showcasing just how great Irish beauty brands can be.”

“I’m very grateful for the love and support my followers & customers have shown UP since its launch. The brand now moves forward with Una at the helm and I wish her and her team nothing but the best.”

“As the POCO brand enters its seventh year, I’m very excited to be bringing several new brand defining projects on stream later in the year.”

“Stay tuned for some very exciting developments. Much love, P x.”