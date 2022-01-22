Pippa O’Connor jets to Dubai for first family holiday with baby son Billy

Pippa O’Connor has flown her family to Dubai for a lavish holiday.

Taking to Instagram today, the 37-year-old shared snaps from their stunning accommodation, which overlooks the Burj Al Arab.

The POCO founder told her followers she was “so grateful” to be there with her boys.

This is Pippa’s first trip abroad since she welcomed her third child, a son named Billy, with her husband Brian Ormond in October.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are also parents to sons Ollie, 8, and Louis, 5.

As she shared snaps from their holiday, Pippa revealed her stunning OOTD for dinner at Villa Beach restaurant.

The mum-of-three looked incredible in an animal print Rhode dress, which she paired with gold Gucci heels.