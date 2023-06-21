Pippa O’Connor and husband Brian Ormond team up for surprising new gig

Pippa O’Connor and her husband Brian Ormond are teaming up for a surprising new gig.

The couple have been announced as judges in the competition to find Ireland’s most eligible bachelor at this year’s Westmeath Bachelor Competition in Mullingar.

They will join judging maestro Louis Walsh and doyenne of Irish media Anne Doyle on this year’s panel, in pursuit of finding who will be crowned the next Westmeath Bachelor of the Year.

As one of Ireland’s leading influencers and fashionistas, Pippa will have a keen eye for those who exude style and individuality.

And as a former contestant on ‘You’re A Star’ and TV presenter, Brian will make for an experienced talent spotter.

Last year, the youngest entrant was 21 and the oldest was 62. The final 13 of Ireland’s most eligible bachelors were whittled down from hundreds of entrants who had to undergo rigorous questions from the celeb judging panel as well as perform a talent piece.

Talent pieces last year included singing, stand-up comedy, a traditional ‘brush dance’, ventriloquism, cocktail making and much more.

In what was a tense, nail-biting final, 25-year-old Kerry farmer and musician Bryan Murphy was finally crowned The Westmeath Bachelor of the Year.

Despite the strong competition, the judges were unanimous in their choice of the winner, who won them over with a charismatic personality and captivating performance on the accordion.

Along with the title of Westmeath Bachelor, the winner receives an all-inclusive holiday to Ibiza, a new wardrobe, and a cash donation to their chosen charity.

The 2023 Westmeath Bachelor Competition will take place on July 29 in Mullingar.