Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond share sweet tributes to their son Billy on his first birthday

Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond have shared sweet tributes to their son Billy on his first birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the POCO founder shared an adorable video of her family throughout the past year.

She captioned the post: “Happy 1st Birthday to our Billy bear 🥰.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

Pippa continued: “I’m so thankful for you and the extra joy you’ve brought to us all 😇🙏🏻 I feel like the luckiest Mama in the world 🥺 (and the most emotional 🥺🫠😅) #firstbirthday @brianormondtv ❤️.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to wish the one-year-old a happy birthday.

Donal Skehan wrote: “Ah what a little superstar! Happy birthday Billy! ❤️❤️❤️,” while Lisa Jordan commented: “Happy birthday Billy 😍🥰.”

Billy’s sister Chloe wrote: “Look at his little cheeky smile😭😍So so cute. Happy birthday Billy Bear🐻🤍x”

Brian Ormond also shared a tribute to his son on his first birthday.

Sharing a carousel of images, he wrote: “Happy 1st birthday to this bundle of joy! It’s like you’ve always been here Billy 🐻 X❤️ @pipsy_pie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Ormond (@brianormondtv)

Pippa and Brian tied-the-knot in 2011.

The couple share three sons – Ollie, 9, and Louis, 6, and Billy, 1.

They welcomed their youngest child on October 22, 2021.