Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond celebrate eldest son Ollie’s 10th birthday

Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond are celebrating their eldest son Ollie’s 10th birthday today.

The proud parents always go all out for their children’s birthdays, and this one was no different.

Late last night, the couple decorated their kitchen with colourful football-themed balloons, and displayed a red Maltesers cake with his name on it.

Then this morning, Pippa and Brian surprised their eldest son with a stack of presents – including a signed football jersey from West Ham United player Emerson Palmieri.

Pippa wrote on Instagram: “10 years old!! I can not… ❤️.”

The POCO founder went on to share photos of Ollie over the years, including a snap of her late mother Louise holding him.

She wrote over the post: “The last pic I have of Ollie (aged 1) & my Mum together ❤️.”

The businesswoman’s mother died suddenly on October 11th, 2014.

Pippa and Brian have been married since 2011, and the couple also share two others sons – Louis, 6, and Billy, 1.

They welcomed their youngest child on October 22, 2021.