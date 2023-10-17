Pierce Brosnan set to star alongside THIS Hollywood actor in new film

Pierce Brosnan is set to star alongside Samuel L. Jackson in a new film.

The James Bond actor, who hails from Co. Meath, has been confirmed for Richard Gray’s western ‘Unholy Trinity’ – which is set in Montana in the 1870s.

The film, which will also star Brandon Lessard, has been described as a “tale of revenge, dark secrets and buried treasures”.

According to Deadline, the film is currently shooting in Montana thanks to an SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement.

In a statement to the publication, director Richard said: “Thrilled doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about collaborating with such exceptional talent on Unholy Trinity.”

“It’s a captivating story, and we feel fortunate to be able to make an epic Western during the strike, working alongside SAG every step of the way.”

“Paradise Valley, Montana, is a spectacular location and the ideal backdrop for this special story.”