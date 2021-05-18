Pierce Brosnan poses with his model son as he celebrates his 68th birthday

Pierce Brosnan poses with his model son as he celebrates his 68th...

Pierce Brosnan has posed for a sweet snap with his model son as he celebrated his 68th birthday.

The Irish actor shares two sons with his wife Keely Shaye Smith, 24-year-old Dylan and 20-year-old Paris.

The James Bond star also has a son named Sean from his first marriage to the late Cassandra Harris, and adopted her two children Charlotte and Christopher after their father Dermot Harris died in 1986.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Pierce’s son Paris shared a series of photos with his famous father, as he paid tribute to him on his birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by paris (@paris.brosnan)

He captioned the post: “happy birthday papa! here’s to more memories together grá mór 💚🍀”

Keely also paid tribute to her husband on his birthday, sharing a throwback snap of him from his Bond days.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday my love @piercebrosnanofficial ♥️ May all your dreams come true. May all your generosity come back to you. Thank you for sharing your life with me. ✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keely Shaye Brosnan (@keelyshayebrosnan)

Three years after the death of his wife Cassandra, Pierce met his current wife Keely in Mexico in 1994.

The couple married in 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Co. Mayo, and recently celebrated 27 years since they first met.

Pierce and Keely are currently residing in Hawaii, after they put their Malibu mansion on the market last year.