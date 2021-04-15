Pierce Brosnan celebrates 27 years since he met his wife Keely Shaye Smith

The Irish actor shared a sweet snap to mark the occasion

Pierce Brosnan has celebrated 27 years since he met his wife Keely Shaye Smith.

The Irish actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark the occasion, sharing a stunning throwback photo of the couple.

The 67-year-old wrote: “Like only yesterday, the years fly by my love, so many dreams with you, onwards my love.”

Keely commented on the post: “Like yesterday… 27 years in the blink of an eye.”

The American author also shared a sweet photo to mark their special day, writing: “Happy 27th my love!”

“Celebrating the day we met (April 8th, 1994 as well as the day we married August 4th, 2001). Love you and the life we share. Photo by Cesare Bonazza Tahiti circa 1995.”

Pierce was previously married to Cassandra Harris from 1980 until 1991, with the former couple welcoming one child together – a son named Sean.

Pierce also adopted Cassandra’s children Charlotte and Christopher, after their father Dermot Harris died in 1986.

Cassandra, an Australian actress, sadly died in 1991 at the age of 43 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

Cassandra’s daughter Charlotte also died from ovarian cancer in 2013 aged 42.

Three years after the death of his wife Cassandra, Pierce met Keely in Mexico in 1994.

The couple married in 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Co. Mayo, and welcomed two sons together – Dylan and Paris.

Back in February, Pierce gushed about his native country in a video for Tourism Ireland and the Irish Film and Television Academy.

The James Bond star said: “What’s not to love about Ireland? This tiny island has shown the greatest gift of poetry and storytelling.”

“I love the Kerry coastland, I love the ring of Kerry. My father Tom Brosnan was a Kerryman, so I try to go back there as often as I can.”

“What do I miss about Ireland? It’s the people. The sheer stamina and life force of Irish people from this great, beautiful landscape.”

“I’m a Navan man, in Co Meath, I left Ireland when I was a boy, I was 11. So, over these many decades now going back there’s always something great to discover.”

The actor and his wife Keely are currently residing in Hawaii, after they put their Malibu mansion on the market last year.