People rush to Michael Fry’s defense following backlash over new TV show

People have rushed to Michael Fry’s defense, following backlash over his new TV show ‘Help Me Buy A Home’.

The comedian and social media star, who is best known by his social media handle @BigDirtyFry, tackled Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien about the lack of homes in Ireland in the Virgin Media series – which premiered on Sunday night.

Following the release of a 30-second clip from the show on Twitter, some people criticised Michael for his involvement in the six-part series.

Amid the backlash, a host of people jumped to the 29-year-old’s defence.

Louise McSharry wrote: “I’m sorry THIS is what people are annoyed about? I’m flabbergasted. Do people want a programme about housing to ignore the fact that there is someone in charge of housing?”

“I’ve been off Twitter the last few days so am playing catch-up but I genuinely don’t get it. Disliking the government doesn’t mean they don’t exist and don’t have power. I get that people are angry about housing, I’m angry too, but launching it at Michael is absolutely wild.”

Someone else tweeted: “GENUINELY can all of you relax and watch the full thing before tearing into him first chance you get?! So much for #BeKind and everything else. @BigDirtyFry is someone who has brought quality content and laughter to this platform for years and he’s sound.”

Michael, who hails from Navan, currently shares a house with four other renters in Malahide, Co. Dublin.

Speaking to The Sunday World ahead of the show’s premiere, he said: “Getting on the property ladder is something that I’m interested in as a lot of my friends are starting to look at it as they’re getting engaged or having kids, but there’s loads of us at the same time living at home.”

“I lived at home for a lot of my 20s. There’s also currently a student housing crisis. It was like that when I was in college and there still is one. It’s one of these things like ‘god when will this ever be fixed’ and will it ever improve by the time I want to look at property or settle down.”

“I think we all compare ourselves to our parents. My parents were married by my age and bought a house. They had me when they were 32. I think to myself ‘by the time I’m 32 would I be able to be in that position’, but it’s quite unlikely.”

Michael admitted he does not believe the housing crisis will end any time soon.

He told the publication: “It kind of fluctuated as I went along, where at points I felt very hopeful and optimistic. I think if it’s going to be sorted it’s not going to be in the next five or 10 years.”

“I think whoever sorts the housing crisis won’t get the thanks for it, even if we did everything right tomorrow it will take years. I’m not too hopeful it will happen anytime soon.”

“When my mother emigrated, there were no jobs. We’re now close to full employment with lots of tech companies. We have loads of jobs but we haven’t got the basic think of housing sorted out. There are 50,000 people on the social housing list. More needs to be done faster.”