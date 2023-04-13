Paul Ryder announced as host of brand new Virgin Media show

Virgin Media Television has announced Paul Ryder as the host of its brand-new make-up competition show ‘Make-Up All Stars’.

Airing exclusively on Virgin Media Player consecutively over five nights from Monday 17th April until Friday 21st April, this series will follow eight aspiring makeup artists as they navigate creative challenges and aim to impress a star-studded line-up of judges.

TV Presenter and Drag Queen Paul Ryder will bring his own flair and charisma to the show, with a passion for all things make-up and knowledge of the skill, artistry, and imagination involved in creating extraordinary make-up transformations.

Commenting on his new role, Paul said: “Make-Up All Stars is a dream come true job for me!”

“I am super proud of this show and hope that the love, heart and also TV tension in some of the twists and turns really comes across as you could feel all those emotions in the studio every day.”

“It’s so wonderful to encourage new and upcoming artists in the field of creativity and expression.”

Watch ‘Make-Up All Stars’ every night from Monday 17th April to Friday 21st April exclusively on Virgin Media Player.