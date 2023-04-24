Paul Mescal sends fans into a frenzy as he reveals secret talent

Paul Mescal has sent fans into a frenzy, after revealing a secret talent.

It turns out the Irish actor, who shot to fame in 2020 following his break-out role in Normal People, is also a very talented singer.

Over the weekend, Sony Soundtracks released a music video of the Kildare native singing ‘Slip Away’ from his movie Carmen – which was released in the US this week.

Reacting to Paul’s singing voice, one fan commented on the video: “You cannot be this good on everything Paul, this is illegal.”

Another wrote: “Oh, he act, he sings, he is pretty as hell and he is the sweetest.”

A third penned: “As there is nothing he can’t do, well, he should be the next Bond. I really would like to see that…”

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING GUYS WE ARE GETTING PAUL MESCAL SINGING pic.twitter.com/ZBLnqzkmXn — elsa (@mcclafloy) April 21, 2023

In the film, Paul plays a Marine with PTSD who works on the border between the US and Mexico.

Carmen follows a young and fiercely independent woman who is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother.” The movie’s official synopsis reads: “ “Carmen (Mellisa Barrera) survives a terrifying and dangerous illegal border crossing into the US, only to be confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard, who cold-bloodedly murders two other immigrants in her group.” “When the border guard and his patrol partner, Aidan (Paul Mescal) – a Marine with PTSD – become embroiled in a deadly standoff, Carmen and Aidan are forced to escape together.” “They make their way north towards Los Angeles in search of Carmen’s mother’s best friend, the mercurial Masilda (Rossy De Palma) and owner of La Sombra nightclub – a sanctuary of music and dance.” “Carmen and Aidan find both solace and their unwavering love for one another in the safety of Masilda’s magical refuge, but time is running out as the police hunt closes in.”