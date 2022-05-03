Paul Mescal attends the 2022 Met Gala with girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones

Paul Mescal attended his first Met Gala on Monday night.

The Irish actor was joined by his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones on the red carpet.

It comes amid rumours Paul and Phoebe recently got engaged, after two years of dating.

Nicola Coughlan, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Phoebe Dynevor, Alicia Keys, Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello also attended the 2022 Met Gala.

The star-studded event honoured the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, with the dress code being “gilded glamour.”