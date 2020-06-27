The Normal People star has been tipped to take over from Daniel Craig

Paul Mescal addresses rumours he could be the next James Bond

Paul Mescal has addressed rumours he could be the next James Bond.

The 24-year-old was tipped to take over from Daniel Craig last month, following the success of Normal People.

Speaking to Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1, the Kildare native was asked what he thinks about the rumours he could be the next 007.

Paul said: “Yeah, they’re great rumours to be associated with. But the truth is, I haven’t had anyone from the world of James Bond come near me!”

The actor also confessed he’s “dying” to get back to work, and teased that he’s got some exciting things in the pipeline.

“It’s been a mental two to three months, we’re all dying to get back to work,” he said.

“No one really knows when things can go back into production, but there’s one thing hopefully in the pipeline which is starting to make shapes.”

Paul appeared on the radio show with Normal People director and executive producer Lenny Abrahamson.

During their chat, Lenny addressed a potential second series of the hit Irish drama.

Lenny said: “The way the book ends, it is open ended. We never had a plan to do a second series.”

“We have laughed and conjured up an idea of what it would be like to revisit the characters in five to ten years. But no plan right now.”

The news comes after Paul and his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones reunited to film a Normal People special for RTÉ Does Comic Relief, which aired on Friday night.