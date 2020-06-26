Normal People’s Connell and Marianne FINALLY reunite – thanks to RTÉ Comic Relief

It's what fans have been dreaming of

Normal People’s Connell and Marianne FINALLY reunite – thanks to RTÉ Comic...

Fans of Normal People finally got what they wanted – a special reunion.

Actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones came together for RTÉ Comic Relief, helping to raise funds for Irish charities.

While there’s no word yet on whether a third season will take place, the actors took on their much-loved characters once again for the special cause.

In the first of two segments, Andrew Scott reprised his role as the “hot priest” from Fleabag, as both Connell and Marianne went to confession.

In a hilarious twist Paul, Daisy and Andrew all joined in to sing Baby Can I Hold You by Tracy Chapman.

Fans went wild when they saw the on-screen reunion, with many taking to Twitter to share their delight.