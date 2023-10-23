Patrick Kielty reveals how he’s managing the weekly commute to Dublin for The Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty has revealed how he’s managing the weekly commute to Dublin for The Late Late Show.

The 52-year-old is helming RTÉ’s flagship programme for its 61st season.

In September, the comedian became the fourth presenter to host the show, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and most recently Ryan Tubridy.

Patrick and his wife Cat Deeley currently reside in London with their two sons – Milo, 7, and James, 4.

The presenter travels to Dublin to host The Late Late Show on Fridays, and later travels up to Belfast to record his BBC Radio programme on Saturday mornings.

Speaking to RSVP magazine about how he and Cat are handling the trying commute, the presenter said: “The thing with our lives is that there have always been moving parts. Neither of us have had 9-5 jobs, so there have been moments where Cat has gone and done something or I have gone and done something.”

“Weirdly, this show is going to bring the most routine that we’re going to have as a family. What’s nice is that I’ll still get to do a few school runs at the start of the week.”

“I still have a house in Co. Down so I’m going to see that side of the family and get to be in Ireland. It’s not going to be as much of an upheaval as you may think.”

“It was trickier when I was doing stand-up gigs while living in Los Angeles. That was harder on us, I think.”