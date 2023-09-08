Patrick Kielty reveals his surprising connection to Love Island

Patrick Kielty has revealed his surprising connection to Love Island.

The comedian, who will host his first Late Late Show next Friday, presented the first ever series of the ITV2 dating show back in 2005.

The show was called Celebrity Love Island at the time, and Patrick co-hosted alongside Kelly Brook.

In a video posted by The Late Late Show on Instagram today, the 52-year-old shared five facts about himself – and included his unlikely stint on Love Island.

“The television juggernaut that is Love Island was first hosted by me,” he revealed.

“I hosted the very first series in Fiji with Kelly Brook, we were taken to an island in the south pacific…

“You’re shaking your heads aren’t you? Terrible gig, it was a terrible gig,” he joked, before poking fun at the outfits he wore on the show – including a “slightly flared jean with a tall driving shoe”.

The first season of Love Island saw 13 celebrities fly to an island in Fiji in a bid to find love.

The cast included Paul Danan, Calum Best, Abi Titmus, Fran Cosgrave, Liz McClarnon, Michael Greco, Du’aine Ladejo, Jayne Middlemiss, Lee Sharpe, Judi Shekoni and Nikki Ziering

Jayne Middlemiss and Fran Cosgrave ended up winning the show’s £50,000 cash prize.

Patrick also hosted the second series of Celebrity Love Island, with Fearne Cotton replacing Kelly.

The series was famously won by returning cast member Calum Best and Bianca Gascoigne.

Nine years later, ITV launched a reboot of the show in 2015 with Caroline Flack as host.

Laura Whitmore took over as host in 2020, before Maya Jama became the current host in 2022.