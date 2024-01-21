Oliver Callan’s contract negotiations ‘a cause for concern’ among RTÉ’s highest earners

Oliver Callan’s contract negotiations are “a cause for concern” among RTÉ’s highest earners, according to a new report.

Following months of speculation, the comedian was announced as Ryan Tubridy’s official replacement on RTÉ Radio 1.

Oliver will be paid €150k annually for two years to host the station’s 9am-10am weekday slot.

Speaking on Brendan O’Connor’s show on Saturday, the 43-year-old got candid about his contract negotiations with the broadcaster, following the infamous payments scandal.

RTÉ was plunged into chaos last summer when it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings had been publicly understated for six years – sparking internal and external reviews of the company’s finances.

Oliver said, “I asked: ‘Can we discuss this and this?’ And it was generally: ‘No, you’re in a new world now.’ It’s going to be a short two-year deal and they are going to watch it closely…”

“I am kind of the first post-new-world RTÉ contract. So sorry to break the bad news [to other stars].”

An RTÉ insider has since told the Sunday Independent that the details of Oliver’s contract negotiations were “a cause for concern” among RTÉ’s highest earners.

“Firstly, this shows Kevin Bakhurst is serious about reducing presenter’s pay — and secondly, the figure gives an indication of what he believes RTÉ presenters should be paid. It’ll make people nervous,” a source said.

The insider also claimed Oliver is making even more money from RTÉ through his popular Callan’s Kicks show, which he’s fronted since 2012.

“Oliver is earning a lot of money from RTÉ through his independent production company for Callan’s Kicks,” the source continued.

“He also has far more freedom to make money outside of RTÉ than news and current affairs presenters. And this new job will massively increase his earning power outside of RTÉ.”

RTÉ is set to release their list of top 10 earners in the coming weeks.

However, the insider noted: “There are a lot of managers on a lot of money that we will never hear about — because RTÉ says it can’t release the names of the top 100 highest-paid managers.

“Then there are all the other RTÉ stars who are paid through independent production companies. And the presenters who work in entertainment who are getting their homes renovated, holidays and cars, all on top of their pay from RTÉ.

“Bakhurst has thrown some of the top earners under a bus by saying they can’t get paid more than him.”