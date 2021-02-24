Nicola Coughlan stuns in coat by Irish designer Simone Rocha for London Fashion Week

The Galway native channelled Bridgerton with the elegant look

Nicola Coughlan stuns in coat by Irish designer Simone Rocha for London...

Nicola Coughlan looked stunning for the final day of London Fashion Week in a coat by Irish designer Simone Rocha.

The Galway native has been making headlines in recent months thanks to her role as Penelope Featherington in Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton, which she has received high praise for.

The 34-year-old took over the official Instagram account for London Fashion Week on Tuesday, and looked as elegant and regal as the characters in the hit period drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

The Derry Girls star wore a cream-coloured coat from Simone Rocha’s 2021 Spring Summer collection, which featured balloon sleeves and faux-pearl embellishments.

Nicola accessorised with dramatic drop earrings that matched the crystal and faux-pearl design of the coat.

The Irish actress completed the gorgeous look with her blonde hair in waves, and a minimalist makeup look comprising of blush, pink eyeshadow and a soft lip.