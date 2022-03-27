Nicola Coughlan shares photo from when she was ‘really broke’ and ‘couldn’t afford’ to get her hair done

Nicola Coughlan has shared a photo from when she was “really broke” and “couldn’t afford” to get her hair done.

The Irish actress previously admitted she was “in debt” before landing her breakout role as Clare Devlin in the popular sitcom Derry Girls.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Bridgerton star wrote: “This is a picture of me from six years ago when I was a waitress.”

The Galway native continued: “I remember taking it and joking about how bad my hair looked cos I hadn’t been able to afford to get it done in months.”

“During this time I was so desperate to be acting and unsure that I would ever get to. I was really broke and really disheartened.”

“Just sharing because I’m so deeply grateful of all the things I’ve been lucky enough to do since this picture was taken. I’m in constant disbelief at the good fortune I’ve had, the people I worked with, and the people I’m about it work with.”

“It’s overwhelming to think back but I’m so grateful to all the kindness and support people have shown me and know I never take a moment of this for granted. Follow ya dreams kids ✨” Nicola added.