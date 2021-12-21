Nicola Coughlan lands spot on Vogue Magazine’s best-dressed women of 2021 list

Nicola Coughlan has landed a spot on Vogue Magazine‘s best-dressed women of 2021 list.

The Irish actress appeared on the list alongside the likes of Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Kate Moss, Rihanna and Angelina Jolie.

Reacting to the news, the Bridgerton star wrote on Instagram: “As if @voguemagazine’s Best Dressed Women of 2021 are Lady Gaga, Zendaya, and a woman who wore pyjama bottoms to work yesterday (me).”

“This is an insane honour and something I owe completely to @aimeecroysdill; my legendary stylist and epically cool pal 🖤🖤🖤,” Nicola added.

According to Vogue, the Galway native’s best looks included the lemon Molly Goddard dress she wore to The Golden Globes, the bright orange Valentino gown she wore to the BAFTAs, and the baby pink Simone Rocha dress she wore to the British Vogue X Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Dinner.

Check out the looks below: