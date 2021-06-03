News anchor Siobhan Bastible announces departure from Virgin Media after 16 years

Siobhan Bastible has announced her departure from Virgin Media after 16 years on air.

The news anchor took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to share the news, admitting it is “time for a change”.

She wrote: “As I finish up in Virgin Media, I want to thank my work family for your support and friendship along the way- journalists, camera operators, VT editors, make up department and canteen staff.”

Goodbye & thank you 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QvhsdWtXwc — Siobhan Bastible (@SBastibleTV) June 3, 2021

“I’ve spent most of my adult working life here in the Ballymount studios- and now it’s time for a change.”

“It’s not a final goodbye as I’ll still pop up on your screen occasionally to present the news. Many thanks to the viewers for watching!”

“Enjoy the summer folks,” she added. Siobhan is best known for bringing the morning news bulletins to viewers of Ireland AM for the last decade, and has previously worked as TV3’s court correspondent and on The Tonight Show with Vincent Browne.