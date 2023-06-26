New Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty addresses Ryan Tubridy pay scandal

Patrick Kielty has addressed the Ryan Tubridy pay scandal.

The comedian is set to take over from Ryan as the host of The Late Late Show when it returns to our screens in September.

Last week, it was revealed that Ryan’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

On Thursday, the RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the suspension of RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes, who has since resigned from her role.

Amid the controversy, Patrick attended an event in Belfast with boxer Carl Frampton, and he was asked to comment.

The Co. Down native joked: “I might need a couple extra beers in me before I start that.”

According to The Belfast Telegraph, Patrick then changed the subject and began talking about attending LA parties with John Legend.

In a statement on Thursday, Ryan admitted he was “surprised” by revelations his salary was understated. The presenter said: “Like many people, I’m surprised by the announcements made in RTÉ’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts.” “It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTÉ have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments.” “Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story but unfortunately, I can’t shed any light on why RTÉ treated these payments in the way that they did nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard.”